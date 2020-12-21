Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region

- Gold witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from six-week tops amid resurgent USD demand.
- Fresh COVID-19 jitters offset news of additional US stimulus measures and boosted the greenback.
- A turnaround in the global risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven metal and helped limit losses.
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to three-day lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just below the $1885 level.
The precious metal witnessed an intraday turnaround and tumbled over $50 from daily swing highs near the $1906-07 region, or six-week tops touched earlier this Monday. The sharp fall was exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The news that the US Congress reached a deal on a long-awaited $900 billion US COVID-19 relief package was overshadowed by worries about the rapidly spreading new strain of COVID-19 in the UK. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback status as the global reserve currency and exerted pressure on the XAU/USD.
Renewed coronavirus jitters, along with a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade negotiations, took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a steep fall in the equity markets, which extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal and helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
The XAU/USD attracted some dip-buying near the $1855 region and was last seen hovering around the $1883-84 region, nearly unchanged for the day. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to influence the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1878.5
|Today Daily Change
|-2.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1881.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1835.31
|Daily SMA50
|1871.17
|Daily SMA100
|1905.34
|Daily SMA200
|1814.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1889.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1877.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1896.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1819.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1882.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1885.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1870.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1863.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1888.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1895.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.54
