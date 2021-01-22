Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level

- A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday.
- A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Gold lost some additional ground during the mid-European session and dropped to two-day lows, around the $1845 region in the last hour.
The precious metal witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week and moved further away from two-week tops, around the $1875 region set in the previous session. The pullback could be solely attributed to a modest pickup in the US dollar, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The XAU/USD, for now, seems to have stalled this week's solid bounce from the vicinity of the $1800 mark, or eight-week lows touched on Monday. That said, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a turnaround in the equity markets – might extend some support to the safe-haven commodity.
The imposition of a partial lockdown in Beijing resurfaced concerns about the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and weighed on investors sentiment. The flight to safety was evident from sliding US Treasury bond yields, which could further help limit the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD still seems poised to end the week with gains of around 1.2% and snap two consecutive weeks of the losing streak.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will influence the broader market risk sentiment and play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1849.52
|Today Daily Change
|-19.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05
|Today daily open
|1869.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1876.86
|Daily SMA50
|1860
|Daily SMA100
|1883.53
|Daily SMA200
|1846.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1858.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1864.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1859.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1850.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1876.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1884.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1893.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).