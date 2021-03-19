Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats below $1,750 as Sino-American tension escalates

- Gold fades bounce off $1,719.70, drops for second consecutive day.
- US-China squabbles from Alaska join reflation fears but vaccine hopes seem to help S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains.
- BOJ, updates from Alaska and bond yields are the key.
Gold refreshes intraday low to $1,732.60 while snapping the late Thursday’s corrective pullback ahead of Friday’s Tokyo open. The yellow metal took a U-turn from a fortnight high the previous day, before marking the heaviest losses in two weeks, as market sentiment soured on strong US Treasury yields. Although reflation fears seem to have propelled the yields earlier, Sino-American tussles in Alaska seem to be the latest catalyst weighing the quote.
Washington stays firm over geopolitics…
Be it terming the Chinese delegation in Alaska as looking for grandstanding or warning North Korea, the US keeps its dominance over geopolitics under Joe Biden's presidency. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have been tough on China and North Korea, not to forget Iran, during their first foreign visit as American diplomats. However, neither China nor North Korea stepped back and hence the tussles become a head-to-head fight with nobody clearly winning but rather roiling the market mood.
Read: China Foreign Min. Jeichi: US abuses concepts of national security to threaten future of international trade
Also challenging the sentiment could be the US Federal Reserve policymakers’ discomfort in no rate hike before 2024 amid strong economics. Even if the Fed tried to tame the bond bears in its latest meeting, global market players spot multiple challenges to the board members’ consent.
Alternatively, vaccine optimism returns to the table as the European Medicine Authority (EMA) said AstraZeneca is safe while the World Health Organization (WHO) is also likely to reiterate its support for the British-Swedish vaccine on Friday. It should, however, be noted that the jabbing rate is lower in Asia than in the West and may hinder hopes of faster global economic recovery.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yield eases from the highest since January 2020, marked the previous day, whereas the S&P 500 Futures print 0.14% intraday gains by the press time.
Looking forward, global market players seek more clues on the geopolitics and reflation to confirm the yellow metal’s further weakness.
Technical analysis
21-day EMA and a falling trend line from January 06, currently around $1,745, guards the commodity’s immediate upside.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1735.28
|Today Daily Change
|-1.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1736.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.81
|Daily SMA50
|1796.04
|Daily SMA100
|1832.8
|Daily SMA200
|1860.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1755.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1741.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1700.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1755.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1791.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls continue to target 50% mean reversion of weekly bearish impulse
The daily chart shows the price is at a crossroad. At resistance, there is the possibility of a return back to test the support and would leave the price trapped.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.