Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats after approaching $1750

Gold prices are on a volatile session after bouncing from a one-week low to a two-day high in a few hours. On European hours, XAU/USD bottomed at $1723/oz, the lowest since April 4, and recently reached $1749. As of writing, the metal is hovering around $1740, up ten dollars for the day.

The sharp rebound started following US inflation data. The higher-than-expected reading weakened the US dollar and pushed US yields to the downside. The 10-year stands at 1.65%, far from the 1.70% high. In Wall Street, stocks are mixed.

Gold reverses, indices ready for the new ATH

Gold extends the bearish correction giving chance to bulls, who missed the initial buying opportunity from the beginning of the month.

Silver bounces from a crucial mid-term horizontal support.

Brent Oil breaks the upper line of the triangle but the breakout itself is not very convincing.

