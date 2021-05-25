Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD resumes run-up to $1,900 as US Treasury yields stay pressured

- Gold trims Asian session losses but still in the red for second consecutive day.
- US Treasury yields remain depressed for fourth day, inflation expectations recover.
- Fedspeak defends easy money policies despite disagreement over inflation fears.
- US data, Fed remain as the key catalysts.
Gold (XAU/USD) regains upside momentum following its bounce off intraday low even as the buyers struggle around $1,879, down 0.10% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the commodity prices decline for the second day in a row even as the US dollar and Treasury yields stay pressured. The reason could be traced from mixed Fedspeak and a run-up in the inflation expectations, not to forget cautious sentiment ahead of Friday’s key US data.
Fed policymakers shy from accepting inflation fears…
US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate according to St. Louis Federal Reserve data extends Friday’s recovery moves toward the highest since April 2013, marked earlier in the month. While the same suggests upbeat market mood and favors gold prices, fears of inflation pushing the Fed to dial back the easy money weigh on the risk-sentiment and tame the yellow metal buyers.
Alike the mixed sentence, the mood at the US Federal Reserve is also the same even as some more Fed policymakers like Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George join Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on the need for tapering talks. However, the defenders like Fed Governor Lael Brainard and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are also on the line and make the case interesting for gold traders.
Amid these plays, each incoming data becomes important for the US Treasury yields that recently weighed on the US dollar and helped the gold buyers. As a result, Monday’s downbeat figures of the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index backed corrective pullback of gold.
Hence, today’s US Conference Board Consumer Confidence figures for May will be the key for intraday moves while Durable Goods Orders for May and the second reading of Q1 US GDP can entertain gold traders afterward. Though nothing becomes more important than Friday’s US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for April, expected 3.0% versus 1.8% YoY, the reason is that the price gauge is the Fed’s preferred index for inflation measurement.
It should also be noted that the Fedspeak, coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and US Treasury yield moves will also be important for near-term gold prices forecast. Overall, gold remains on the bull’s radar amid inflation fears.
Technical analysis
Contrary to the fundamental strength, gold prices flash mixed signals while looking from the technical perspective.
While a bullish crossover and upbeat MACD conditions pamper gold buyers, a five-week-old rising wedge and Monday’s ‘evening star’ bearish candlestick probe the quote’s further upside.
Hence, today’s closing will be important as a downside break of the previous day’s low near $1,872 could negate the price-positive signal by the 50-day and 100-day SMA, which in turn highlights the rising wedge’s support line close to $1,850 for bears’ entry.
Alternatively, an upper line of the stated wedge near $1,892 guards gold’s short-term upside and a break of which will help gold bulls to battle $1,900–1901 hurdle comprising mid-November 2020 top and early January 2021 lows.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1879.08
|Today Daily Change
|-1.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1880.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1825.45
|Daily SMA50
|1776.85
|Daily SMA100
|1794.25
|Daily SMA200
|1844.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1887.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1875.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1890.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1879.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1869.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1863.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1886.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1892.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1898.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains upbeat above 1.2200 amid softer USD, ahead of Germany data
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2200 ahead of the key German economic data. The US dollar remains pressured, undermined by weaker Treasury yields and risk-on market mood. Fed officials downplay inflation fears amid stronger growth outlook. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
GBP/USD: On the way to 1.42 despite Brexit woes
GBP/USD extends Monday’s recovery towards 1.4200. EU’s von der Leyen rejects hopes of NI protocol changes after EU summit. US dollar follows Treasury yields to south amid receding inflation fears. US data, Brexit headlines and reopening news in focus
EUR/USD remains upbeat above 1.2200 amid softer USD, ahead of Germany data
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2200 ahead of the key German economic data. The US dollar remains pressured, undermined by weaker Treasury yields and risk-on market mood. Fed officials downplay inflation fears amid stronger growth outlook. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.