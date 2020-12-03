Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains poised to test $1850 amid weaker USD, golden cross

- Gold remains poised to test the critical $1850 level.
- Risk appetite has downed the USD, lifting XAU/USD to weekly tops.
- 1H chart confirms a golden cross, with RSI in the bullish zone.
Gold (XAU/USD) gains further ground heading into the European open, sitting at the highest levels in a week at $1837.
The bulls continue to cheer the renewal of the US fiscal stimulus talks, with a much larger than the previously proposed aid package likely on the table for Congress.
Meanwhile, a softer US ADP print combined with coronavirus vaccine-driven economic optimism continues to pressure the greenback, rendering gold-positive.
Gold Price Chart: Technical outlook
Hourly chart
From a near-term technical perspective, gold has confirmed a golden cross formation on the hourly chart, where the bullish 50-hourly moving average (HMA) cut the downward-sloping 200-HMA from below.
The bullish crossover opens doors to the further upside, with eyes set on the $1850 level, the previous long-held support now a powerful resistance.
Ahead of that level, the November 24 high at $1839 could be tested.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but still holds well above the 50 level, currently at 64.30, allowing for more gains.
Meanwhile, the first line of defense for the bulls is seen at bullish 21-HMA at $1827, below which the $1815 cushion could be tested.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.65
|Today Daily Change
|5.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1828.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1855.68
|Daily SMA50
|1880.4
|Daily SMA100
|1910.27
|Daily SMA200
|1801.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1832.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1807.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1797.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1838.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1847.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1863.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
