Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1940 level ahead of Powell’s speech

- Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s goodish move up.
- The near-term technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls, albeit warrant some caution.
- The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will help determine the next leg of a directional move.
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1900 neighbourhood, or two-week lows and traded with a negative bias through the mid-European session on Thursday.
Looking at the technical picture, the commodity on Wednesday rebounded swiftly from a near two-month-old ascending trend-line support. This coupled with the fact that the yellow metal has been showing some resilience below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart favours bullish traders.
However, bulls have been struggling to make it through the $1955-60 supply zone. Moreover, neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful positive move.
Market participants eagerly await the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this Thursday. Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for guidance about the US economic recovery and hints that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to push up inflation.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier, above which the non-yielding yellow metal could move back to the $1977-80 intermediate resistance. Dovish Fed signals might further assist bulls to aim back to reclaim the key $2000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the $1930-25 region might continue to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the trend-line support, around the $1900 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide from record highs, set on August 7.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1943.12
|Today Daily Change
|-11.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1954.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1971.76
|Daily SMA50
|1876.23
|Daily SMA100
|1795.17
|Daily SMA200
|1673.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1954.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.76
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1934.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1867.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1989.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Powell downs the dollar by aiming for average inflation goal
Fed Chair Powell announces a new policy framework, targeting average inflation targeting as expected. The bank also puts employment before inflation. The dollar declines in the initial response as rates will likely remain low.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.19 after Powell's paradigm shift
EUR/USD is shooting higher, nearing 1.19 as Fed Chair Powell announces average inflation targeting and prioritizing employment over inflation. The dollar is weaker amid expectations for low rates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.32 amid dovish Fed stance
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32, rising after Fed Chair Powell allows for inflation to run hot. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks. US GDP beat estimates while continuing claims missed.
Gold surges above $1,950 as Fed commits to loose policy
Gold is trading above $1,950, surging after Fed Chair Powell committed to a loose policy and will tolerate higher inflation. The precious metal benefits from looser policy.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.