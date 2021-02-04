Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1815-20 region

- Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and dropped to over two-week lows.
- Rallying US bond yields, sustained USD buying continued exerting pressure on the metal.
- The underlying bullish sentiment further contributed to the ongoing downward trajectory.
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to recover a bid from two-and-half-week lows set earlier this Thursday. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1817-18 region, still down around 0.90% for the day.
The precious metal extended this week's rejection slide from the $1875-76 supply zone and continued losing ground for the third consecutive session. The downward trajectory was sponsored by some strong follow-through buying around the US dollar, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The USD remained well supported by optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus, progress with coronavirus vaccinations, as well as improving economic data. Apart from this, hopes for a strong global economic recovery remained supportive of the underlying bullish tone and further weighed on the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Meanwhile, expectations of a larger government borrowing to fund the stimulus pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to near 10-month high touched in January. This was seen as another factor that further drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal and contributed to the intraday decline.
That said, slightly oversold RSI on hourly charts extended some support to the XAU/USD and helped limit the downside, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, the metal remains vulnerable to prolong its recent bearish trajectory and slide further below January monthly swing lows, around the $1800 round-figure mark.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US for some impetus. Traders will further take cues from the US stimulus headlines, which, along with the US bond yields/USD price dynamics might produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1817
|Today Daily Change
|-16.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires
GBP/USD trades firmly above the 1.2650 level after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.