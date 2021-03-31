Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US ADP

- A modest USD pullback assisted gold to find some support near the $1677-76 region.
- The upbeat US economic outlook helped limit the USD downside and capped gains.
- A slight disappointment from the US ADP report did little to provide any impetus.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band around the $1,680-85 region.
The precious metal managed to find some support near the $1677-76 region, or monthly lows touched on March 8, though struggled to register any meaningful recovery. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from multi-month lows, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, the upbeat US economic outlook helped limit the USD downside and kept a lid on any strong gains for the XAU/USD. Investors remained hopeful about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan.
On the economic data front, the ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 517K jobs in March as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 550K. Nevertheless, this still marked a notable increase from February's upwardly revised figure of 176K (117K reported initially) and did little to impress the USD bears.
Meanwhile, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields was seen as another factor lending some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, the commodity's inability to gain any meaningful traction suggests that the recent bearish trend might still be far from over and any attempted bounce might be seen as a selling opportunity.
Wednesday's US economic docket also features the release of Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. This will be followed by Biden's speech at 20:20GMT, which, along with the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1684.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1685.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.44
|Daily SMA50
|1777.15
|Daily SMA100
|1818.58
|Daily SMA200
|1859.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1714.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1678.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1671.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1657.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1635.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1706.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1742.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
