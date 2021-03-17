Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC

- Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone.
- Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, above the $1730 level through the early European session. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key event risk – the FOMC policy decision.
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD pair has been struggling to capitalize on its recent recovery from multi-month lows and the upside remained capped near the $1740-42 supply zone. The mentioned region coincides with an over one-month-old descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive momentum and support prospects for some intraday gains. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias and warrant caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the $1740-42 confluence barrier in order to confirm that the XAU/USD has bottomed out in the near-term. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move towards challenging a strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the $1760-65 region.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1725-24 region, marking 100-hour SMA. This is followed by an over one-week-old ascending trend-line, around the $1718 region and the $1700 mark. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to slide further.
The next relevant target on the downside will be multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region, below which the XAU/USD is likely to accelerate the fall further. The downward trajectory might then drag the commodity towards the $1625-20 region with some intermediate support near the $1660-50 area.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.68
|Today Daily Change
|3.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1731.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.18
|Daily SMA50
|1803.04
|Daily SMA100
|1835.42
|Daily SMA200
|1860.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1741.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1726.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.