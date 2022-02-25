Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on

- Gold traders are taking a breather on Friday after Thursday’s big moves, with prices near flat in the $1900 area.
- Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war as fighting intensifies and the West mulls further sanctions.
- Upcoming US data will also be closely watched for any implications for Fed tightening expectations.
Even as the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian military forces all across Ukraine intensifies, market participants appear to be taking somewhat of a breather on Friday after an exhaustive last few days of extreme volatility. That seems to be the case in spot gold (XAU/USD) markets, anyway, with prices currently trading just above the $1900 level and near the mid-point of Friday’s $1890-$1920ish ranges so far. That compares to Thursday’s near $100 intra-day swing from highs to lows after XAU/USD pulled back abruptly from multi-month highs in the $1970s to sub-$1880 lows.
Upcoming US Core PCE inflation data for January might stir things up a little if it surprises to the upside and challenges the recent shift in the market’s view towards the March Fed meeting. In wake of the rise of geopolitical uncertainty in Europe and subsequently cautious commentary from some Fed policymakers on Thursday, markets have taken the view that a 50bps rate hike next month is very unlikely. However, influential Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller said on Friday that he wanted to see 100bps of tightening by the middle of the year (endorsing James Bullard’s view) and that there is a strong case for a 50bps March hike.
Even if hot US inflation does restoke Fed tightening bets somewhat, thus perhaps exerting putting upside pressure on US yields and on the US dollar, gold seems likely to continue to be supported by geopolitical risk premia for now. Goldman Sachs said on Friday that the gold rally has much further to go and that if demand for gold ETFs picks up sufficiently, prices could hit fresh record highs in the $2300s.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1905.21
|Today Daily Change
|7.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1898.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1849.33
|Daily SMA50
|1828
|Daily SMA100
|1812.75
|Daily SMA200
|1809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1974.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1878.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1902.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1844.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1937.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1859.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1763.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1955.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2013.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2052.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
