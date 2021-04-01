Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains above $1,700 even as S&P 500 Futures wobble

- Gold refreshes intraday high following a bounce off $1,705.84.
- US Treasury yields pause rally near multi-month top, S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wednesday’s recovery.
- Biden’s infrastructure spending gets rejection from business lobby, fresh lockdown in Canada, France jostles with mixed vaccine news.
- US-China tussle, downbeat China PMI also weigh on the sentiment.
A successful reversal from $1,705 enables the gold buyers to extend the previous day’s recovery moves to $1,713.50, up 0.34% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers a pause in the US Treasury yields rally and sluggish S&P 500 Futures.
Following its jump to the highest since January 2020, the US 10-year Treasury yield refrains from refreshing the multi-day top. On the contrary, the key bond coupon recently drops one basis point (bp) to 1.73%. Also portraying the sluggish mood in the market could be S&P 500 Futures that seesaw around 3,960-65 off-late.
While tracing the reasons, US business leaders’ criticism of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion and fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) activity restrictions in France and Canada’s Ontario seem to play their roles. Also on the risk-negative side could be the West versus China tension and downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI from Beijing.
Alternatively, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the Rapid Antigen "Paper Strip" tests for over-the-counter use joins Pfizer’s 100% vaccine efficacy for children to keep the traders hopeful. Additionally, no more virus-led lockdown in Australia and welcome trade and retail sales figures from the Oz nation favor the optimists.
Amid these plays, the US dollar index (DXY) struggles for a clear direction and may look to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for March ahead of American traders’ reaction to Biden’s plan and likely fears of its rejection.
Read: ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Consumer confidence reinforcement
Technical analysis
Although “double-bottom” around $1,677 challenges gold sellers, the yellow metal needs to cross a two-month-old falling trend line, at $1,724, before recalling the buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1713.29
|Today Daily Change
|5.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|1707.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.11
|Daily SMA50
|1773.9
|Daily SMA100
|1817.02
|Daily SMA200
|1859.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1715.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1701.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1692.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1685.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1662.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1647.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1722.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
