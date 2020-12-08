Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two week high on the way to $1,890 – Confluence Detector

Gold refreshes a fortnight high while piercing $1,870, currently up 0.30% around $1,869, during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the extension of mild risk aversion as well as the US dollar’s failures to keep the previous two days’ recovery moves.
The risks turned heavy as the US-China tussle intensifies after the Trump administration announced fresh sanctions on diplomats from Beijing while Hong Kong police arrested a few more of the opposition leaders. Further, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the US, Tokyo and Hong Kong dim vaccine hopes while uncertainty surrounding Brexit and US stimulus keep traders cautious and favor the yellow metal.
On the other hand, Japan’s third stimulus to combat the pandemic and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s optimism for the Phase 2 deal talks with US President-elect Joe Biden couldn’t recall the bulls amid a light calendar.
Moving on, traders will keep their eyes on the Brexit headlines while stimulus updates and virus/vaccine news can add to the market players’ entertainment. Additionally, further worsening of the Sino-American relations can escalate risk-off mood and may recall the $1,900 on the chart.
Gold: Key levels to watch
A sustained break of $1,869 gives a green pass to the gold buyers targeting $1,890 upside resistance, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on the one month (1M).
Though, SMA 50 on one day (1D) and Pivot Point one-day (D1) Resistance 1, respectively around $1,880 and $1,882, can offer an intermediate halt during the north-run.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,869, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, previous high on D1 and the Simple Moving Average 5 on 15-minutes, will recall the sellers targeting $1,857 that includes Simple Moving Average 5-4H and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.