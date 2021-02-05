Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus

Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback.

The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal.

Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.

Gold caught some fresh bids during the early European session and jumped to intraday highs, around the $1811 region in the last hour.

The precious metal regained some positive traction on the last day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the $1785 region – the lowest level in more than two months. The latest leg of a sudden spike could be attributed to the emergence of some US dollar selling, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, the USD pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and might still be categorized as profit-taking amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. That said, expectations for a strong economic recovery – amid prospects for a massive fiscal stimulus and progress in coronavirus vaccinations – might help limit the USD downside.

This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, cap gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), due later during the early North American session.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the commodity has bottomed out. Hence, any subsequent appreciating move is more likely to confront a stiff resistance and run out of the steam near the $1823-25 horizontal resistance zone.

Technical levels to watch