Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes record high above $2,075, eyes US stimulus talks, NFP

- Gold prices extend recoveries from $2,049.44 to flash $2,075.32.
- No August vacation for US Senators as much-awaited stimulus stays unclear.
- Virus woes, US dollar weakness keep the bulls happy as well.
- US employment data may extend greenback’s drop unless the Congress marks any surprises.
Gold bulls are unstoppable as they refresh all-time high to $2,075.32, currently around $2,070 amid the initial hour of Friday’s Asian trading. The bullion continues to please buyers as uncertainty surrounding the US stimulus joins the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and US dollar declines.
The only direction is north…
Be it the recently announced adjournment of the US Senate or the broad downside of the greenback, not to forget about the worsening of COVID-19, global markets players are all rushing to gold for risk-safety. It should also be noted that the major central banks’ push towards easy money and dovish statements add charm to the precious metal’s run-up.
The Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell calls off the stimulus negotiation for the week to resume on Monday at 03:00 PM EDT. The same will require Senators to keep jostling over the much-awaited aid program even in August when they generally enjoy the vacation.
Elsewhere, Australia’s Treasury announced additional support to the government’s JobKeeper program whereas the BOE and RBA have already conveyed fears of the pandemic during the week.
Amid all these catalysts, Wall Street cheers the US dollar index (DXY) trading near two-year low whereas Treasury yields are around five-month trough surrounding 0.54%.
Given the cancellation of US stimulus talks, traders may now turn to the RBA Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) and China’s Trade numbers for immediate direction. However, major attention will be given to the US July month employment data considering the recently downbeat signals for the early indicators.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Hints point to an awful July
Furthermore, US President Donald Trump has already shown the intention to use executive order to extend the unemployment claims benefits. The same could keep the market players worried about the surprises.
Technical analysis
The bulls are all set to challenge $2,100 round-figure unless slipping back below $2,000 round-figures. Further observation suggests that 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion of 2001-11 run-up near $2,077 as immediate resistance with the previous record high of $1,921 acting as an additional downside filter.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2070.2
|Today Daily Change
|31.44
|Today Daily Change %
|1.54%
|Today daily open
|2038.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1889.68
|Daily SMA50
|1802.95
|Daily SMA100
|1738.94
|Daily SMA200
|1637.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2055.8
|Previous Daily Low
|2009.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1984.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1900
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2038.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2027.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2013.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1988.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1967.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2059.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2080.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2105.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
