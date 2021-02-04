Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained weakness below 21-day SMA direct sellers to an ascending trend line from November 30.
  • January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.

Gold takes offers around $1,823.70, down 0.50% intraday, while extending downside momentum during early Thursday. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA.

Also favoring the bullion sellers could be January’s “double top” confirmation, with a downside break of $1,830, as well as bearish MACD.

That said, the gold prices are en route to a three-month-long support line, at $1,817 now, ahead of teasing the $1,800 round-figure.

Though, any further weakness past-$1,800 psychological magnet will not hesitate to challenge November’s bottom surrounding $1,765.

During the quote’s bounce beyond $1,830, a 21-day SMA level of $1,850 and the late January’s highs near $1,875/76, will be the key to watch.

Overall, gold is up for a fresh lag to the south but a short-term support line can offer a bumpy ride.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1827.08
Today Daily Change -5.92
Today Daily Change % -0.32%
Today daily open 1833
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1850.78
Daily SMA50 1857.93
Daily SMA100 1874.71
Daily SMA200 1853.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1845.02
Previous Daily Low 1829.68
Previous Weekly High 1875.7
Previous Weekly Low 1831.36
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1835.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1826.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1820.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1811.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1842.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 1851.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 1857.46

 

 

