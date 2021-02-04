Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800

- Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day.
- Bearish MACD, sustained weakness below 21-day SMA direct sellers to an ascending trend line from November 30.
- January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.
Gold takes offers around $1,823.70, down 0.50% intraday, while extending downside momentum during early Thursday. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA.
Also favoring the bullion sellers could be January’s “double top” confirmation, with a downside break of $1,830, as well as bearish MACD.
That said, the gold prices are en route to a three-month-long support line, at $1,817 now, ahead of teasing the $1,800 round-figure.
Though, any further weakness past-$1,800 psychological magnet will not hesitate to challenge November’s bottom surrounding $1,765.
During the quote’s bounce beyond $1,830, a 21-day SMA level of $1,850 and the late January’s highs near $1,875/76, will be the key to watch.
Overall, gold is up for a fresh lag to the south but a short-term support line can offer a bumpy ride.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1827.08
|Today Daily Change
|-5.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December.
Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters
Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events.
Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in
ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.