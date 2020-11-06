Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers intraday losses, moves back closer to multi-week tops

- A combination of supporting factors assisted gold to reverse an intraday dip.
- A subdued USD demand, softer risk tone extended some support to the metal.
- Bulls now seemed reluctant ahead of Friday’s release of the close-watched NFP.
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1935 area and has now moved back closer to multi-week tops set in the previous session.
The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a combination of factors. The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The final result of a nail-biting US presidential election remains unclear two days after polls ended on Wednesday and depends on the vote count from few remaining battleground states. The wait for the results and the high degree of uncertainty held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets.
Meanwhile, the possibility of a legal battle could lead to prolonged uncertainty. Apart from this, diminishing hopes for large US fiscal stimulus packages to support the economy, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and further benefitted the yellow metal's perceived safe-haven status.
Despite the supporting factor, investors might refrain from positioning for big movement in either direction ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The NFP report, along with US political developments, will influence the risk sentiment and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1948.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1949.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1904.25
|Daily SMA50
|1913.95
|Daily SMA100
|1897.16
|Daily SMA200
|1776.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1952.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1921.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1884.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1866.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1967.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1985.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
