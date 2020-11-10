Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers further from 1-month lows, climbs to $1890 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump.
  • A pullback in the equity markets and the US bond yields extended some support to the metal.
  • A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though vaccine optimism might cap the upside.

Gold edged higher through the first half of the trading action and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1890 level.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and recover a part of the previous session's slump to over one-month lows. A promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials boosted investors' confidence and weighed heavily on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

In fact, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Monday that its experimental vaccine – co-developed with BioNTech – was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Moreover, the risk-on rally triggered a massive upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.

Investors, however, remain sceptic about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided by the vaccine. The nervousness was evident from a modest pullback in the equity markets and a fresh leg down in the US bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the safe-haven XAU/USD and remained supportive.

Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action extended some additional support to the dollar-denominated commodity. As investors digested Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election, the possibility of a split Congress dampened prospects for large stimulus packages and has been fueling speculations about further easing by the Fed.

That said, a major breakthrough in the fight against the highly contagious coronavirus diseases might have revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery and might keep a lid on any strong gains for the XAU/USD. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $1900 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1888.2
Today Daily Change 22.56
Today Daily Change % 1.21
Today daily open 1865.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.5
Daily SMA50 1911.69
Daily SMA100 1900.34
Daily SMA200 1780.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1965.58
Previous Daily Low 1850.56
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1894.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1921.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1778.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 1707.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 1937.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 2008.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 2052.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

