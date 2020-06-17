Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold bounces off $1,722.82 amid fresh wave of risk aversion.
  • Trading sentiment turns sour as fears of coronavirus wave 2.0 outweigh hopes of economic recovery, Fed’s support.
  • Geopolitical tensions in Asia also play roles to ward off the US dollar’s recovery moves.

Gold prices rise to $1,727, down 0.05% on a day, while heading into the European open on Wednesday. The bullion earlier slumped to $1,722.82, as taking clues from the greenback’s extended gains, but recovered afterward as market mood sours amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.

Beijing takes extra steps in barring air travels and practicing lockdown as a total of 557 people have recently been infected due to the deadly virus. Not only the Chinese capital, numbers from Japan, the US and Germany also increases the odds of pandemic wave 2.0. Elsewhere, the India-China tussle and tensions between North Korea and South Korea exert additional burden on the risk-off momentum.

As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.3 basis points to 0.731% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and US stock futures print mild losses as we write.

Even so, the buyers are probed by the US dollar’s recovery moves following Tuesday’s upbeat US retail sales figures. Also questioning the bullion’s upside could be the promising results of the UK’s second vaccine tests.

That said, the traders will keep eyes on the virus updates for fresh impetus while the geopolitical news from Asia might offer additional hints.

Technical analysis

Unless declining below 50-day SMA level of $1,714, the precious metal becomes eligible to challenge the lower high formation. In doing so, it needs to cross $1,733 to aim for $1,745 near-term strong resistance.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1726.48
Today Daily Change -1.30
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 1727.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.72
Daily SMA50 1712.54
Daily SMA100 1653.49
Daily SMA200 1576.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.9
Previous Daily Low 1716.75
Previous Weekly High 1744.75
Previous Weekly Low 1677.73
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1709.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1741.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

