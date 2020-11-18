Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880

- A subdued USD demand assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday.
- COVID-19 vaccine hopes, the upbeat market mood should cap any further gains.
Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.
The precious metal extended this week's rejection slide from the $1900 neighbourhood and witnessed some selling through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The latest optimism about promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results, along with a goodish rebound in the equity markets undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
The XAU/USD dropped to multi-day lows, around the $1863 region, though lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead attracted some dip-buying at lower levels. Concerns about the economic fallout from new coronavirus restrictions in several US states kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The USD failed to gain any respite from Wednesday's mixed US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. That said, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback and might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Even from a technical perspective, the intraday downfall confirmed a near-term breakdown through a bearish flag chart pattern. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. This should cap the upside for the XAU/USD near the $1900 pivotal point.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1877.59
|Today Daily Change
|-3.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1881.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895.34
|Daily SMA50
|1904.32
|Daily SMA100
|1906.86
|Daily SMA200
|1789.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1893.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1876.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1883.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1887.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1874.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1857.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1890.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1900.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1907.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD trading around 1.1850, off the highs. Markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3% and US housing figures exceeded expectations.
GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes
GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880
Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.
WTI reaches multi-day highs above $42.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices extend the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and push the barrel of WTI to new highs past the $42.00 mark on Wednesday.