Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus

- Gold prices extend pullback moves from $1,763.22.
- A three-day-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
- Bearish MACD, failure to cross the key resistance suggest further weakness.
- 200-HMA offers strong downside support during additional declines.
Having begun the week on the front foot to the highest since May 18, Gold prices ease to $1,754.14 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday.
However, failure to cross the key resistance, namely the May month high near $1,765.40, joins the bearish MACD to signal further retracement of the precious metal. In doing so, the aforementioned support line, at $1,751.10 now, becomes the key.
Should the safe-haven slips below $1,751, it may eye the previous day’s low around $1,743 during the immediate downside. Also acting as additional support could be Thursday’s top near $1,738.80.
If at all the quote remains weak past-$1,738.80, a 200-HMA level of $1,731.30 holds the key to additional south-run towards $1,700 threshold.
On the upside, a clear break above $1,765.40 will be the key for the bulls to aim for $1,800. Though, the year 2012 top near $1,796 might offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1754.99
|Today Daily Change
|10.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62%
|Today daily open
|1744.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.89
|Daily SMA50
|1716.86
|Daily SMA100
|1658.2
|Daily SMA200
|1580.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1704.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints fresh multi-day highs above 0.69 on upbeat Australian PMI
The upbeat Australian CBA PMIs offered a further boost to the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD clinches fresh multi-day highs above 0.6900. RBA Governor Lowe's comments underpinned the aussie along with the Wall Street rally.
USD/JPY stays below 107.00 as risk reset sneaks in early Asia
USD/JPY stretches the late-US session pullback moves from 106.96. The yen pair began the week on a positive note while snapping the five-day losing streak. Virus woes loom amid the Sino-American tussle, PMI can offer immediate direction.
BTC/USD breaks above $9,700 in a bullish surge
BTC/USD bulls have remained dominant for six straight sessions to shoot the price of BTC/USD up from $9,286.54 to $9,700, so far this Monday. The SMA 20 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.
Gold: Recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus
Gold prices extend pullback moves from $1,763.22. The bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday. 200-HMA offers strong downside support during additional declines.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.