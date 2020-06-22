Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices extend pullback moves from $1,763.22.
  • A three-day-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
  • Bearish MACD, failure to cross the key resistance suggest further weakness.
  • 200-HMA offers strong downside support during additional declines.

Having begun the week on the front foot to the highest since May 18, Gold prices ease to $1,754.14 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday.

However, failure to cross the key resistance, namely the May month high near $1,765.40, joins the bearish MACD to signal further retracement of the precious metal. In doing so, the aforementioned support line, at $1,751.10 now, becomes the key.

Should the safe-haven slips below $1,751, it may eye the previous day’s low around $1,743 during the immediate downside. Also acting as additional support could be Thursday’s top near $1,738.80.

If at all the quote remains weak past-$1,738.80, a 200-HMA level of $1,731.30 holds the key to additional south-run towards $1,700 threshold.

On the upside, a clear break above $1,765.40 will be the key for the bulls to aim for $1,800. Though, the year 2012 top near $1,796 might offer an intermediate halt during the rise.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1754.99
Today Daily Change 10.85
Today Daily Change % 0.62%
Today daily open 1744.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1720.89
Daily SMA50 1716.86
Daily SMA100 1658.2
Daily SMA200 1580.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1745.46
Previous Daily Low 1721.61
Previous Weekly High 1745.46
Previous Weekly Low 1704.28
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1736.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 1728.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 1704.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 1752.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 1760.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

