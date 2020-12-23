Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880

- Gold rebounds further from the weekly bottom, shows difficulties holding above $1870.
- Weaker dollar keeps XAU/SUD off lows, unclear bias.
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
XAU/USD bottomed at $1857 before rising to $1878, boosted by the improvement in market sentiment. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains 0.68%, and the S&P500 rises by 0.45%. The DXY dropped further during the American session to the 90.00 area.
From a technical perspective, gold is moving without a clear bias. It still has been unable to fully recover from the sharp reversal that took place on Monday when XAU/USD tumbles from above $1900 to $1855. The $1855 area was tested again on Wednesday but it held; a consolidation below would clear the way to more losses.
On the upside, if the price manages to hold above $1875, the metal could gain strength for a test of the next strong resistance seen at $1885 that protects the $1900 area.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1871.42
|Today Daily Change
|9.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1861.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.99
|Daily SMA50
|1869.64
|Daily SMA100
|1902.74
|Daily SMA200
|1818.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1859
|Previous Weekly High
|1896.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1819.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1868.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1874.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1852.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1842.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1877.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1893.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1902.96
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
