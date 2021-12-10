Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds from fresh weekly lows ahead of key US inflation report

- Spot gold has been ebbing lower ahead of the key US inflation report, with analysts suggesting markets are positioning for an upside surprise.
- XAU/USD hit fresh weekly lows in the low$1,770s but is now back to flat on the day around $1,775.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been ebbing lower in recent days in the run-up to the all-important release of the November US Consumer Price Inflation report at 13:30 GMT. Spot prices dropped to fresh weekly lows in the low $1,770s earlier in the session, though are now back to flat in the $1,775 area. Still, that leaves prices now nearly $20 below earlier weekly highs, with the failure of spot prices to break above the 200-day moving average (which sits at around $1,793) at the time seemingly encouraging technical selling.
Expectations are for the headlines rate of YoY inflation to rise to 6.8% in November, though pre-data price action has analysts suspecting that markets are positioning for an upside surprise. Short-end US yields have been on the front foot in recent days, with 2-year yields hitting a fresh post-pandemic high above 0.72% on Friday and real yields are also moving higher. This helped the dollar gain in the run-up to the data, and the stronger dollar/higher real yield combination has been weighing on gold.
Even if there isn't an upside surprise and inflation only rises marginally from October’s YoY rate of 6.2%, that should be high enough to keep the Fed highly concerned about the inflationary backdrop and on course to announce a quickening of its QE taper at its meeting next week. Bear in mind the Fed will also have been watching recent labour market signals, which have been mostly bullish/inflationary; last week’s official labour market report showed the unemployment rate dropping sharply to 4.2% in November, this week's weekly jobless claims data showed initial claims at their lowest since 1969 and JOLTs data for October showed jobs openings rising back above 11M to just below record highs. Many are, as a result, arguing that the US is at/very near full employment.
As far as gold is concerned, last month’s upside surprise was a bullish short-term catalyst as investors sought inflation protection until expectations for a more hawkish Fed (gold negative) took over. Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1775.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1806.26
|Daily SMA50
|1795.32
|Daily SMA100
|1790.26
|Daily SMA200
|1792.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1778.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1782.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1755.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1784.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1793.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1798.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?