Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds from $1700 and breaks above $1720

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Gold pulled back to $1700 and quickly bound back, hitting fresh highs.
  • US dollar under pressure again, despite higher US yields; Wall Street extends rally.

Gold printed fresh daily highs after a short-lived correction to $1700 following the beginning of the American session. XAU/USD trades at $1722, the highest since Wednesday’s European session.

The precious metal is rising after falling during two consecutive days. It found support again above $1690 that has become a critical barrier. A firm break below should clear the way to more losses.

So far, XAU/USD avoided a consolidation under $1700 and rebounded despite higher US yields and the rally in Wall Street. The greenback itself is not receiving support from yields on Thursday. The DXY resumed the decline and tumbled to the lowest since mid-March under 97.00.

US data showed initial jobless claims dropped again but remained near two million, reflecting a dramatic situation in the labour market. On Friday, the non-farm payroll report is due.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1720.49
Today Daily Change 21.52
Today Daily Change % 1.27
Today daily open 1698.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.99
Daily SMA50 1694.45
Daily SMA100 1639.51
Daily SMA200 1567.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.1
Previous Daily Low 1689.46
Previous Weekly High 1737.78
Previous Weekly Low 1693.78
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1715.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 1681.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 1664.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1638.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1724.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1749.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 1766.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

