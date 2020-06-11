Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area

- Gold rally loses strength after hitting resistance at $1,740/45.
- XAU/USD turns negative on the day despite the increasing demand for safe assets.
- Longer-term, gold remains in a consolidation phase between $1,680 and $1,740/45.
The XAU/USD is on track to end its three-day rally from $1,670 lows last week after failing to break resistance at $1,740/45 area. The precious metal has been unable to extend gains beyond the top of the last three weeks’ trading range and has turned negative on the day, ticking down to $1,730.
Gold futures have failed to take advantage of the negative market sentiment on the back of the downbeat economic perspectives released by the Fed and a vulnerable US dollar amid growing fears of a second COVID-19 wave in the US. The upside attempt seen in the late European session has been rejected at $ 1,745.
The Federal Reserve dampened hopes of a fast economic recovery and confirmed that interest rates will remain near zero for the foreseeable future which hammered the risk rally observed over the previous three weeks. Furthermore, reports of an increase of COVID-19 cases on some US states have increased concerns that the second wave of infections might thwart the economic recovery, which has boosted demand for safe assets.
Gold prices consolidate near long-term highs
The daily chart shows the XAU/USD consolidating roughly between $1,680 and $1,740/45 after having rallied more than 15% from the mid-March lows at $1,452.
On the upside, gold futures remain capped below the mentioned $1,749/45 (April 24, June 2 highs) which is closing the path towards May 20 high at $1,754 and then the long-term high at $1,765. On the downside, the pair has found support on the 100-SMA on the 4-hour chart, at $1,720, and below there, Jun 10 low at $1,708 and June 3, May 11 lows at $1,690.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1731.14
|Today Daily Change
|-6.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
