Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to test descending trend-line hurdle, around $1860 level

- Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and rallied to fresh session tops.
- Mixed oscillators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early North American session and rallied over $20 in the last hour. The commodity jumped to fresh daily tops, around the $1860 region, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance.
The emergence of some heavy selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering around the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, a dramatic positive turnaround in the equity markets could cap any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Moreover, neutral oscillators on the daily chart and slightly overbought RSI on the 1-hourly chart further warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near weekly tops, around the $1868-70 supply zone. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and assist the XAU/USD to reclaim the $1900 mark for the first time since January 8.
On the flip side, the $1848-47 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by support near the $1840 area and weekly swing lows, around the $1830 region. Failure to defend the mentioned levels might turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to slide further.
The downward trajectory might then drag the yellow metal back towards challenging monthly lows, around the $1800 mark touched last week.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1859.5
|Today Daily Change
|18.70
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|1840.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1870.71
|Daily SMA50
|1857.49
|Daily SMA100
|1880.14
|Daily SMA200
|1849.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1853.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1839.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1830.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1808.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1852.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 after US GDP
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.2150 as the dollar slides after US GDP reflected weakness in the US economy, potentially suggesting more Fed support. The EU's vaccine crisis and President Biden's stimulus are eyed.
GBP/USD pares losses as the market mood improves
GBP/USD has been edging higher as the market mood improves but remains below 1.37. US GDP came out at 4%, within expectations and somewhat weighing on the dollar. The pound suffered earlier from concerns about an extended lockdown.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
XAU/USD rallies to test descending trend-line hurdle, around $1860 level
Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early North American session and rallied over $20 in the last hour. The commodity jumped to fresh daily tops, around the $1860 region, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.