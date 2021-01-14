Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk

- XAU/USD prices have risen to around the $1850 mark in recent trade, amid a choppy but broadly weaker USD.
- Though Powell was an important event, the main event in the eyes of the market is coming during Friday’s early Asia Pacific hours.
XAU/USD prices have risen to around the $1850 mark in recent trade, amid a choppy but broadly weaker USD. At present, gold trades higher by about 0.2% or just under $5. Lending support to the precious metal was dovish-sounding remarks from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, as well as a mild pick-up in inflation expectations.
Biden fiscal stimulus plan incoming
Though Powell was an important event, the main event in the eyes of the market is coming during Friday’s early Asia Pacific hours; US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil fiscal stimulus plans at around 00:15GMT. CNN reported during Thursday Asia Pacific hours that he would unveil a larger than expected $2.0T bill, which another report said will include significant child benefit spending. However, separate reports allege that Biden will look to make a deal with the Republicans (indeed, he will need 60 votes in the Senate to pass his bill), rather than trying to force something through that they do not like. The Republicans are highly unlikely to support a $2T package, but markets are likely to still be quite sensitive to the announcement.
Powell recap
Fed Chair Powell spoke in a public video call with a Princeton University professor and spent most of the conversation justifying why the Fed has acted as it has with regards to policy and not really adding anything new that was not already known.
Numerous Fed members have spoken recently on the topic of the Fed perhaps moving towards a tapering of the pace at which it buys assets in the secondary market debt markets. On this subject and also in reference to the taper tantrum of 2013, Powell said that the bank needs to be careful about how it communicates about asset purchases, said that any tapering is still a long way off and when the Fed does finally decide it wants to move towards tapering off asset purchases, this will be flagged well in advance.
Thus, Powell pushed back against any outside expectations that the Fed might seen move towards tapering, which ought to ease any concerns for now. Powell’s broadly dovish tone has not had much of a market impact, but does appear to have assisted gold. Precious metals do well when central banks indicate dovishness with regards to QE, as QE is an expansion of the money supply, which can to inflation, against which precious metals like gold as seen as a hedge.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1852.28
|Today Daily Change
|3.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1848.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.13
|Daily SMA50
|1865.8
|Daily SMA100
|1889.68
|Daily SMA200
|1842.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1863.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1845.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1852.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1842.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1835.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1824.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1869.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1876.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains traction as Powell's remarks weigh on USD
EUR/USD pair is pushing higher toward 1.2200 during the American trading hours as the USD selloff gathers steam while FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell delivers remarks on the policy outlook.
XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk
Gold trades higher by about 0.2% or just under $5. Lending support to the precious metal was dovish-sounding remarks from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, as well as a mild pick-up in inflation expectations.
GBP/USD climbs to highest level since May 2018 above 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its rally in the second half of the day and touched its highest level since May 2018 at 1.3709. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues to fuel the pair's upside.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight
DXY gains extra upside and tests the 90.60 area. Initial Claims rose by 965K WoW during last week. Fed’s Powell takes centre stage later in the NA session.