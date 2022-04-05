Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back to low $1920s, weighed as hawkish Fed chatter boost buck/US yields

- Gold has pulled back from earlier highs and is back in the low $1920s as the US dollar/US yields rally.
- Fed Vice Chair Brainard was hawkish on balance sheet reduction, sparking the reversal lower.
- Focus now turns to Wednesday’s Fed minutes release as gold bears eye a test of recent sub-$1900 lows.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have pulled back sharply from an earlier rally towards their 21-Day Moving Average in the $1940s and recently hit session lows beneath the $1920 mark. Technical selling ahead of last Thursday’s highs in the $1950 area and the 21DMA probably played a part but the pullback looks to have mostly been a result of hawkish commentary from Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard. She said that rapid balance sheet reduction was likely to begin as soon as May and her comments triggered a spike in US yields across the curve.
US 10-year yields hit their highest levels since April 2019 and now trade more than 15 bps higher on the day in the 2.56% area. US 2-year yields also hit their highest since April 2019 and were last up more than 9 bps on the session to the north of the 2.50% level. Higher US yields increase the “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and also helped to push the US Dollar Index towards its highs for the year near 99.50. A stronger US dollar makes USD-denominated gold more expensive for the holders of international currency.
Further Fed speak is expected in the coming hours (NY Fed President John Williams is up at 1900BST), keeping upside risks to US yields and the buck alive. That might mean that spot gold prices continue to languish in the low $1920s, as prices continue to probe the lows of the last five sessions. The main calendar event of the week is the release of the minutes of the Fed’s last (and very hawkish) meeting on Wednesday.
At this point, given all the hawkish rhetoric that has come from various Fed policymakers in recent days, the bar for a hawkish surprise from the minutes is high. But the direction of Fed policy remains clear, with the big question now how high the terminal rate will be. A slip back towards $1900 for XAU/USD certainly seems to be on the cards this week. But geopolitics and ongoing angst about the inflationary impact of the Russo-Ukraine conflict might be enough to keep gold supported above its 50DMA (currently at $1901.40), as was the case last week.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1922.71
|Today Daily Change
|-10.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1932.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1948.61
|Daily SMA50
|1899.84
|Daily SMA100
|1852.6
|Daily SMA200
|1821.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1937.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1915.57
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.21
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1923.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1898.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1941.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1949.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1962.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
