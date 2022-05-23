Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD probes 21DMA as bulls remain in control amid buck softness

- Gold is trading in the $1850s, up about 0.4% though lower versus early session highs in the $1860s.
- XAU/USD is trading over 3.5% higher versus last week’s lows amid a pullback in the US dollar.
- Key Fed events and US economic data present two-sided risks to the precious metal this week.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from earlier session highs in the $1860s per troy ounce after probing the 21-Day Moving Average at $1858, though prices are still higher by about 0.4% on the day (around $8.0) amid a soft start to the week for the US dollar. At present, XAU/USD is trading in the $1850s and is still in a bullish trend since its bounce from multi-month sub-$1790 lows printed this time last week. At current levels, gold is over 3.5% higher versus these lows.
The main driver of this recovery over the past week has been a weakening of the US Dollar Index (DXY), which has pulled sharply lower from multi-decade highs printed above 105.00 earlier in the month. Since these highs set ten days ago on 13 May, the DXY has dropped more than 2.5% to the low-102.00s. This drop came despite Fed policymakers sounding exceedingly hawkish last week in their intent to continue pressing ahead with rate hikes to tame rampant inflation, even in the face of a weakening economy/stock markets.
Given the Fed’s role as a key driver of upside in the buck over the last few months, analysts are not unsurprisingly questioning how much further this dollar pullback has to run. Surely dip-buyers will come back in at some point, they question. If there is a dollar recovery this week, that would be bad for XAU/USD.
This week's economic events arguably present two-sided risks for XAU/USD. On the one hand, there will be plenty of Fed speak as well as the release of the May meeting minutes and the tone is expected to be as hawkish as ever. On the other hand, US (and global) flash May PMIs on Tuesday plus Thursday’s second estimate of Q1 US GDP growth may combine to trigger fresh concerns about US (and global growth), which could offer silver some safe-haven support, especially if it is deemed as dampening long-term Fed tightening prospects.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1854.37
|Today Daily Change
|7.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1846.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1858.85
|Daily SMA50
|1909.57
|Daily SMA100
|1884.56
|Daily SMA200
|1838.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1849.45
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1786.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1838.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1836.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1825.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1819.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1859.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1870.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
