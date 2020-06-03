Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700

- Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745.
- An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.
- May 20 high holds the key to the further upside toward the previous month's top.
Gold prices soften to $1,725.40, down 0.13% on a day, while heading into the European session on Wednesday.
Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart.
As a result, the precious metal weighs down towards a six-week-old upward sloping trend line, currently near $1,700. Though, $1,711 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
In a case where the metal prices drop below $1,700, the previous month low near $1,670 could lure the bears.
On the upside, a clear break above $1,745 could propel the safe-haven asset towards May 20 high near $1,754 whereas the May month top close to $1,764.90 could keep the buyers engaged afterward.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1725.44
|Today Daily Change
|-2.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1727.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.31
|Daily SMA50
|1693.04
|Daily SMA100
|1637.99
|Daily SMA200
|1567.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
