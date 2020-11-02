Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • XAU/USD continues to recovery from monthly lows, approaches $1,900.
  • Improvement in risk sentiment weakens US dollar, DXY holds above 94.00.

The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday. It remains near the top, with the bias pointing to the upside.

Gold is rising supported by an improvement in risk sentiment and amid a mixed US dollar. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 1.63% and the Nasdaq gains 0.35%. Main indexes are recovering after suffering the worst week since March.

US economic reports surpassed expectation, having no impact on markets. The ISM manufacturing index jumped to the highest in more than two years. The greenback remained unaffected. The DXY is marginally higher as the US dollar gains versus European currencies and the yen, but it corrects lower against commodity link currencies.

From a technical perspective, XAU/USD is moving with an upside bias supported by an uptrend from Thursday’s low that currently stands around $1,880.  A break lower should weaken the outlook, exposing the next support at $1,870 that protects the October low at $1,859. On the upside, the immediate resistance is the $1,900 (round number and 20-day moving average) followed by $1,914.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1891.64
Today Daily Change 12.66
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 1878.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1900.09
Daily SMA50 1915.66
Daily SMA100 1889.63
Daily SMA200 1770.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1889.86
Previous Daily Low 1864.44
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1880.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1874.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 1865.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1852.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1891.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1903.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data

EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.

Read more

WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery

WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures