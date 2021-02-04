Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices looking heavy after slumping below $1800

- Spot gold prices are consolidating in the $1780s after dropping below $1800.
- The stronger US dollar and a stepper US yield curve are weighing on the precious metal.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are looking heavy midway through US trading hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, spot prices slumped beneath the psychologically important $1800 level and now trade in the $1780s, down more than $40 or just under 2.5% on the day. The move saw spot prices break beneath the prior 2021 low at close to $1803 and gold bears will now have their sights firmly set on the 30 November 2020 low at $1764.57.
Dollar strength, steepening yield curve weighs on precious metals
A few factors are being cited as weighing on gold prices on Thursday. For one thing, the US dollar continues to make upward strides; the Dollar Index has moved above the 91.50 mark for the first time since right at the start of December 2020 (note that gold and other precious metals typically have a negative correlation to the buck).
In terms of why the US dollar is picking up, it is difficult to pinpoint any particular drivers, but market commentators are pointing to 1) an ongoing short-squeeze, after short positioning entered the year at historic extremes, 2) the US’ comparatively fast vaccination drive (versus the EU for example), 3) positive signs coming from the US Congress with regards to the next fiscal stimulus package and, finally, 4) strong data on the week boosting hopes for a strong official jobs report for January on Friday.
Back to gold; another factor being cited as weighing on the precious metal is a further steepening of the US yield curve. The 2s10s (the difference between the 2-year US government bond yield and 10-year yield) widened more than 3bps further on Thursday to highs of above 105bps. Analysts at TD Securities comment that the steepening of the yield curve “ultimately means the cost of holding gold across the curve is increasing… Gold could go even lower and consolidate in response to ... the whole idea that the US and global economy are recovering”.
Meanwhile, ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa commented that “growing expectations about a relatively quick end to the pandemic are raising economic recovery hopes and with it the likelihood of central banks reducing the current hyper-dovish monetary stimulus”; if monetary policy dovishness has bottomed out globally (i.e. the rate of money supply expansion and easiness of monetary conditions has peaked), then this is not going to be a good thing for precious metals markets that are primarily seen as a hedge against fiat currency debasement.
XAU/USD key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1788.16
|Today Daily Change
|-44.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.45
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains as the dollar surges across the board
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data such as falling jobless claims. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark
Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD continued exerting heavy pressure on gold. The upbeat market mood also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven metal. Break below the $1800 mark might have already set the stage for further weakness.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.