Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pokes $1,721/23 resistance area

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low.
  • A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside.
  • An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.

Gold prices remain mildly bid around $1,721 ahead of the European open on Friday. In doing so, the bullion confronts a short-term key resistance while stretching the pullback moves from a five-week-old support trend line.

Considering the normal RSI conditions and the strength of the risk-aversion wave, amid the US-China tussle, the precious metal is expected to break the $1,721/23 resistance confluence.

In doing so, April month's top surrounding $1,748 could be on the bulls’ radars before targeting to refresh the monthly top near $1,765.38.

On the flip side, a month-long support line, at $1,696 now, could keep the near-term downside limited.

In a case where the bullion flashes a daily close below $1,696, April 21 bottom near $1,661 could return to the chart.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1720.16
Today Daily Change 0.59
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1719.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1717.88
Daily SMA50 1679.61
Daily SMA100 1632.62
Daily SMA200 1563.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1727.66
Previous Daily Low 1705.42
Previous Weekly High 1765.38
Previous Weekly Low 1717.34
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1719.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1713.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1707.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1695.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 1685.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1729.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 1739.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

