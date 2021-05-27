Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back

- Gold consolidates the previous day’s losses, refreshes intraday high.
- Trade jitters battle vaccine optimism, upbeat Fedspeak probe buyers.
- DXY eases amid lacklustre US Treasury yields, cautious sentiment ahead of key US data.
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell. Gold prices jumped to the highest levels since early January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $1,913, mainly due to the US dollar rebound. The follow-on pullback couldn’t last long as the market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues and push gold traders to wait for more signals.
Disbelief over Fed?
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have a tough time convincing the market plays that the reflation risk is transitory and the central bank isn’t on the way to tapering. The same put a safe-haven bid under the gold prices as US Treasuries, another safe-haven, seesaw of late.
Not only the doubts over Fedspeak but mixed data and challenges to the risk-on mood also helps gold to regain upside momentum. Among the ex-Fed catalysts, the US-China trade tussles and fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) concern in Asia-Pacific, mainly in Australia and Japan, seem to weigh on the sentiment, which in turn back the gold buyers.
Additionally, upcoming US Durable Goods Orders, second reading of US GDP and the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, also probe the market’s mood. The scheduled releases are likely to portray further challenges for the US Fed policymakers in battling the reflation woes, which in turn could keep the gold prices positive.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yield struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves while the US dollar index (DXY) drops 0.03% to 90.02 by the press time. Further, S&P 500 Futures wobble below 4,200, mildly offered recently, whereas Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed.
Given the concerns over Fed’s next action and anticipated challenges from the key US data, gold prices may remain on the front foot. However, buyers need to stay cautious in case of a negative surprise from the data, which in turn could help the US central bank officials to firmly deny reflation risk and boost the greenback, dragging the gold prices down.
Read: US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Technical analysis
Alike fundamental, technical analysis also portrays hardships for gold’s north-run as it battles immediate horizontal resistance line sluggish MACD and downward sloping Momentum line by the press time.
Even if the quote manages to rise past $1,900, the multi-day high of $1,913 and the upper line of a two-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern, near $1,915, will test the gold bulls.
In a case where gold prices rally beyond $1,915, the yearly peak surrounding $1,960 and November 2020 top of $1,966 will gain the market’s attention.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated wedge’s support line, around $1,889, will confirm the pullback towards the $1,800 threshold.
However, multiple supports near $1,850 and $1,840, not to forget the mid-May low near $1,806, could act as buffers during the south-run.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1901.86
|Today Daily Change
|5.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1896.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1837.31
|Daily SMA50
|1783.51
|Daily SMA100
|1793.27
|Daily SMA200
|1843.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1912.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1890.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1890.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1899.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1904.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1887.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1878.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1865.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1909.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1922.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1931.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 as US dollar retreats
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.2200, recovering from near 1.2175. The US dollar retreats as US-China trade news spark fresh market optimism. Firmer Treasury yields limit the advance in the spot. Fedspeak, US Durable Goods Orders awaited.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.4100 ahead of US data
GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.4100 ahead of the EU open. The US dollar eases as risk sentiment recovers on upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data eyed.
Gold consolidates below $1900, as USD eases amid risk-recovery
Gold price is posting small gains, looking to reverse Wednesday’s corrective pullback to $1891. The US dollar stalls its advance and eases, as the risk sentiment recovers on fresh US-China trade optimism.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for 35% run-up to pre-crash levels
Cardano price shows that its 22% upswing has exhausted the momentum, leading to a correction. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.488 to $1.566 will most likely trigger a 35% bull rally.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.