Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of the Fed – Confluence Detector

Gold has been experiencing the calm before the storm – typical for days when investors are nervously tapping on their desks awaiting the Federal Reserve's decision. The world's most powerful central bank may provide more details on its dovish policy shift and boost the precious metal.
On the other hand, the absence of imminent action to stimulate a still-struggling economy could trigger a painful downfall.
XAU/USD's position on the charts seems bearish.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces fierce resistance at around $1,970, which is the convergence of several lines including the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the Bolligner Band 4h-Upper, the BB one-day Upper, and more.
If XAU/USD overcomes this hurdle, the upside target is $1,986, which is where the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day hits the price.
There are several support clusters on the way down, with two notable ones. First, at $1,958, the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.5% one-day, the BB 1h-Middle, and the Simple Moving Average 200-15m awaits gold.
A considerable cushion awaits it at $1,945, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the Pivot Point one-day Support 1 await gold.
Overall, the path of least resistance is down.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.