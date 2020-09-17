Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the verge of break to the $1,950s Volume Cluster

- Gold bears target the Volume Cluster in the $1,950s.
- Bears seek a bearish extension towards the $1,920s.
Gold has been idlling the Volume Point of Control (VPC) on the hourly chart in a period of consolidation following a break to the downside since the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
As it stands, the price is caught in a technical channel on the hourly chart from a where a breakout could result in a spike one way or the other.
The current environment is bullish while price trades above the VPC and the 21-hour moving average, testing the resistance of the channel.
1HR chart
The price is above the 21 moving average and MACD is headed north.
The bulls are bidding the price up from the Volume Point of Control and on a break of the channel resistance, the Volume Cluster will soak up the bids in the $1,950s.
Either way, traders can take advantage of limit orders to either buy or sell on a breakout at either the support or resistance structure of the channel on a lower time frame, such as the 15-min chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
