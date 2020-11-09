Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nosedives to one-week lows on positive COVID-19 vaccine news

- Gold witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Monday amid upbeat market mood.
- The optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine provided a strong boost to the risk sentiment.
- Technical selling below the $1930-25 resistance-turned-support aggravated the bearish pressure.
Gold extended its sharp intraday retracement slide from seven-week tops and weakened further below the $1900 mark during the early North American session. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1875 region, or one-week lows, down nearly 4% for the day.
The precious metal witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1965-66 region, or the highest level since mid-September in reaction to the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. In a promising development, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced this Monday that its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
This was seen as a major victory in the fight against the pandemic and provided a strong boost to the already upbeat market mood. This was evident from a rally of nearly 5% in the S&P 500 futures, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the safe-haven precious metal.
The risk-on environment was reinforced by a huge spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which further drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, a modest US dollar rebound and the possibility of some short-term trading stops being triggered below a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the $1930-region, further aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the dollar-denominated commodity.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, it will now be interesting to see if the XAU/USD is able to find any support at lower levels or the sharp intraday pullback and a subsequent slide below the $1900 mark continues to lure bearish traders. Nevertheless, the commodity is now headed back towards the $1865-60 support zone, which if broken should pave the way for additional weakness.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1878.22
|Today Daily Change
|-74.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.80
|Today daily open
|1952.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.36
|Daily SMA50
|1913.73
|Daily SMA100
|1899.24
|Daily SMA200
|1778.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1935.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1950.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1913.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1963.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 after encouraging covid vaccine news
EUR/USD has topped 1.19 after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% efficient. Stocks are surging and the safe-haven dollar is down. The fallout from the US elections is watched.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.32 on vaccine news
GBP/USD has been on the rise after Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses. Brexit talks are also eyed.
XAU/USD tumbles after Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, levels
A COVID-19 vaccine seems closer after Pfizer announced that its immunization candidate is 90% effective after its 43,500-strong Phase 3 trial. Hopes of a quick solution for the coronavirus pandemic is sending markets higher.
Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, markets jump, dollar falls
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has said that its COVID-19 vaccine study has shown that it prevents 90% of infections and that no serious safety concerns have been identified as of the first interim analysis.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.