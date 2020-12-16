Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1,856 to unleash the upside – Confluence Detector

Gold has been edging higher amid growing hopes that Democrats and Republicans are nearing a stimulus bill. The latest reports suggest that the parties have set aside the most contentious topics and are ready to forge an accord worth some $900 billion. The funds would boost the precious metal.
The Federal Reserve is also in focus and any help would also send XAU/USD higher. How is it positioned on the technical charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that critical resistance awaits at $1,856, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle and the previous daily high.
There are several additional caps on the way up, and a noteworthy upside target is $1,876, which is where the previous week's high and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2 meet up.
Some support awaits at $1,846, which is the confluence of several SMAs, including the 50-4h, the 200-1h, the 50-1h and more.
A considerable cushion awaits at $1,835, which is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the PP one-day Say Support 1 converge.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
