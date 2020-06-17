Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD need to break $1733 for the bulls to take charge

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Gold is hoving just above flat for the session on Wednesday as risk sentiment flip-flops.
  • There are some key resistance zones the bulls need to take out to gather momentum.

Gold 1-hour chart

The price action in gold has been lacklustre to say the least in recent sessions. It seems like investors are waiting for the next catalyst for a move rather than investing in the precious metal in these uncertain times. 

Just yesterday there was an escalation of tensions between North Korea and South Korea when the North Korean's attacked the communications office the two shared in the southern territory. Adding to this China and India became involved in a dispute at the border they share and 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Gold did not move an inch.

The main story is the continuation of the risk rally. Investors do not have anywhere to park their cash other than equities. Yields are suppressed by central bank bond purchase programs and equities seem to be the best option. Gold rallies in extreme risk-off events but at these elevated levels above USD 1300 per try ounce the gold bulls have disappeared. 

A break of the resistance zones below would give us a big clue they are back. When stocks dump the dollar rises capping golds gains. When the dollar drops it usually due to a rally in risk assets. So at the moment, it's a lose-lose situation for gold. If USD 1733 per troy once breaks on the upside then their could be a run at the yearly high of USD 1765.30 per troy ounce. It feels like it would take a second wave of the coronavirus to take us there but there could be a shock risk even on the horizon. In any case, these resistance zones need to be watched.

Gold Chart

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1728.11
Today Daily Change 0.33
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1727.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.72
Daily SMA50 1712.54
Daily SMA100 1653.49
Daily SMA200 1576.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.9
Previous Daily Low 1716.75
Previous Weekly High 1744.75
Previous Weekly Low 1677.73
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1709.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1741.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

