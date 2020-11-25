Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nears the 200-day SMA support

Gold eyes first test of the 200-day SMA since March.

The metal risks closing below the long-term SMA support.

At the current price of $1,804 per ounce, gold is trading quite close to the widely-followed 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,797.

The safe-haven metal is about to test the long-term SMA for the first time since March.

A break below that support cannot be ruled out, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. Further, MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes, is charting deeper bars below the zero line, indicating a strengthening of the bearish momentum.

A close below the 200-day SMA would shift the focus to $1,765 (May 18 high). On the higher side, the former support-turned-hurdle of $1,850 is the level to beat for the bulls.

The metal dived below the long-held floor of $1,850 earlier this week, signaling a resumption of the decline from the record high of $2,075 reached in August.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels