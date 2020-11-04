Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections – Confluence Detector

Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states. The nail-biting campaign has triggered high volatility and worries about a contested election is somewhat weighing on the precious metal.

How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has support at $1,892, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the Pivot Point one-day, and the Simple Moving Average 50-4h.

Further down, another cushion awaits at $1,877, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Pivot Point one-day Support 2.

Looking up, resistance is at $1,901, which is a juncture including the SMA 10-4h, the Bollinger Band one-day Middle, and the SMA 5-1h.

The next cap is at $1,896, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.% one-day and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.

Key XAU/USD resistances and supports

