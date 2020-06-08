Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA

By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85.
  • Bearish MACD, 50-day SMA question the bullion’s further upside.
  • A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement restricts short-term declines.

Gold prices pick up the bids near $1,687.90, up 0.15% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading.

Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.

Though, a clear break below Friday’s low of $1,670.76 becomes necessary for the bears to return.

In doing so, 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of March-May upside, near $1,644/46 becomes the key.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a 50-day SMA level of $1,698.75 can escalate the safe-haven’s recovery moves towards the monthly high near $1,745.12.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1686.34
Today Daily Change 1.21
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1685.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.01
Daily SMA50 1697.49
Daily SMA100 1642.4
Daily SMA200 1569.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1716.59
Previous Daily Low 1670.76
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1688.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1699.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1665.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 1645
Daily Pivot Point S3 1619.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 1710.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1736.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1756.72

 

 

