Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets resistance just under $1720

- Gold trades over 1% higher on Tuesday as safe-have demand grows.
- The price has stopped close to the 61.8% Fib retracement zone.
XAU/USD 1-hour chart
Gold has had a pretty good session on Tuesday rising over 1% building on Monday's advances. The price has now hit a resistance level at USD 1720 per troy ounce. This level is very close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and this could make the level stronger.
The market is also struggling at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). If the price does move lower from here then this could be considered a rejection. The USD 1700 psychological level has been a strong pivot zone and the market could find some support there.
The indicators are pretty mixed at the moment as the MACD histogram is in the green but the signal lines are crossing over to the downside. The Relative Strength Index has also pulled away from overbought level and could retrace further.
The trend on the higher timeframes is firmly up so there is still a good chance that this move is a correction from the higher timeframes and a break of the black trendline at the top of the chart could mean the trend is continuing.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1715.69
|Today Daily Change
|17.17
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|1698.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.06
|Daily SMA50
|1698.92
|Daily SMA100
|1643.81
|Daily SMA200
|1570.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1701.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1686.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1683.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1669.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1660.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1707.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1715.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1730.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
