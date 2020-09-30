Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD may rally on fresh stimulus hopes, levels – Confluence Detector

Gold has been looking for a fresh direction after the substantial decline last week. The precious metal was dragged lower with stocks after President Donald Trump refused to say he would accept the election results in a chaotic televised debate.
However, the market mood changed since then, and investors are focusing on a growing chance for a fiscal stimulus deal between Democrats and Republicans. More money printed by the government implies additional funds flowing into gold.
How is XAU/USD positioned on the chart?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces fierce resistance at $1,890, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 50-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Looking up, a noteworthy upside target is $1,906, which is where the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1 hits the price.
Support awaits at $1,874, which is the confluence of the SMA 5-one-day, the SMA 100-1h, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
The next cushion is at $1,863, which is the meeting point between the PP one-month Support 1 and the previous monthly low.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
