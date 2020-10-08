Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD may extend gains Trump's stimulus comments– Confluence Detector

Gold has been on the rise after US President Donald Trump sounded upbeat on fiscal stimulus. The Commander-In-Chief said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a fiscal stimulus deal. Whether Trump is genuinely reflecting on Pelosi's intentions or rather expressing his own desires, the comments are positive for the precious metal.

XAU/USD has been on the rise, advancing toward $1,900 as more government money indicates funds flowing to gold.

How is the precious metal positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD has strong support at $1,888, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the SMA 1001-5m, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

Another cushion awaits at $1,883, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Bollinger And 1h-Lower meet.

Resistance awaits at $1,903, which is the confluence of the SMA 200-4h and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

Further above, the upside target is $1,909, which is where the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2 and the BB one-day Middle converge.

