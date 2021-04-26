Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session.
  • Next support for gold is located at $1,767.
  • Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.

The XAU/USD pair failed to break above $1,800 last week and stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on Monday. Ahead of the American session, however, gold lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at $1,770.

Gold technical outlook

With the latest decline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart fell toward 40, suggesting that the bearish momentum is building up. Additionally, XAU/USD broke below the 50-period SMA on the same chart for the first time in nearly two weeks.

On the downside, the initial support is located at $1,767 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend). With a break below that level, gold could target $1,760 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and $1,756 (100-period SMA).

Resistance, on the other hand, could be seen at $1,775 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement/50-period SMA), $1,783 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement/20-period SMA).

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1772.35
Today Daily Change -5.11
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1777.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1746.68
Daily SMA50 1747.35
Daily SMA100 1803.46
Daily SMA200 1857.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1796
Previous Daily Low 1770.02
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1779.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1786.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1766.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 1755.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 1740.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 1792.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1807.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 1818.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses

EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses

EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood

GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood

GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through

Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.

Gold News

Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs

Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs

Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons

S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons

Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures