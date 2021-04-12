Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance

- XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week.
- Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760.
- Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.
The XAU/USD pair closed the previous week in the positive territory but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Monday. As of writing, gold was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at $1,743.
Gold technical outlook
The 50-day SMA continues to act as dynamic resistance at $1,760. During the Asian trading hours, XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above that level and retreated to the $1,730 area, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of Mar. 31-Apr. 8 uptrend is located. Additionally, the 100-period and the 200-period SMAs on the four-hour chart, as well as the 20-day SMA, are reinforcing that support. As long as buyers continue to defend this level, gold could try to retest the 50-day SMA.
On the upside, a daily close above $1,760 could open the door for additional gains toward $1,785 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the January-March downtrend). On the other hand, $1,720 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of Mar. 31-Apr. 8 uptrend) could be seen as the next support below $1,730.
In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart is pushing higher toward 60, suggesting that the bullish momentum is gathering strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
