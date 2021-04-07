Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields

- Gold remains pressured towards $1730 amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
- US infrastructure plans help the rebound in the Treasury yields.
- Technical setup favors XAU/USD bears ahead of US data, Powell.
Having faced rejection above $1740 on several occasions, Gold (XAU/USD) lost ground on Wednesday, now heading towards $1730 amid higher US dollar as well as Treasury yields.
Gold remains on the defensive, as the greenback holds the higher ground amid a tepid risk tone, as Treasury yields resume its uptrend on hopes of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan making it through Congress.
Meanwhile, markets ignored the dovish FOMC March meeting’s minutes, as worries over the US economic recovery and nervousness ahead of the earnings season tempered the mood. Risk-aversion boded well for the greenback while exerting downward pressure on gold.
At the time of writing, gold posts small losses on the day, trading at $1736. The bears look to retest Wednesday low at $1731 ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech due later in NA session this Thursday. The weekly US Jobless Claims will also gain some market attention.
Gold: Technical outlook
Gold seems to have found a strong foothold below the upward-sloping 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1738, as the Relative Strength Index edges lower near 44.00, as of writing.
Gold Price Chart: One-hour
The XAU/USD pair risks breaching the Wednesday low, which also coincides with the ascending 100-HMA.
Further south, the critical horizontal 200-HMA at $1720 remains on the sellers’ radars if the downside momentum accelerates.
Alternatively, the XAU buyers need acceptance above the powerful resistance around $1738 (confluence zone of the 21 and 50-HMAs) for any meaningful recovery towards the $1750 mark.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.8
|Today Daily Change
|-6.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1743.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1727.32
|Daily SMA50
|1766.33
|Daily SMA100
|1812.51
|Daily SMA200
|1859.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1738.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1720.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1713.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1768.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD slides back under $1740 in quiet, subdued trade conditions
It's been a fairly subdued day for spot gold prices (XAU/USD), with the precious metal failing to hold above $1740 although continuing to trade comfortably above earlier session lows just above the $1730 level.
Cardano Price Projection: ADA poised for a 270% upswing
Cardano price climbed 270% in February on the highest monthly volume total since the digital coin inception in 2017. The correction process through March and early April has formed a pennant continuation pattern that includes two weekly dojis.
Wall Street Close: Subdued session for stocks, which consolidate close to recent highs
It was a fairly subdued day on Wall Street, with the major bourses largely consolidating close to recent highs amid a lack of fresh market-moving fundamental developments. The S&P 500 gained 0.15% to close just under 4080.