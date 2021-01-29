Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840

- Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68.
- Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears.
- Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.
Gold prices pick up bids around $1,845 during the early Friday’s Asian session. While the bullion recently bounced off intraday low, it keeps trading in a small range below $1,845-46 off-late.
In case of searching for clues, traders may be less successful as the economic calendar is currently empty for Asia after Japan and Australia released a few data that couldn’t move the markets. It should be noted that the risks are also consolidating after the previous day’s volatile trading.
Even so, updates concerning the Gamestop saga and chatters over likely currency war join vaccine updates to offer intermediate moves. Recently, the US House Financial Services Committee is up for a hearing on short selling and online trading platforms while some more brokers joined the line of Robinhood to tame the volatility and speculations.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s like for weaker US dollar is indicating a currency war, signaled by Bloomberg, which in turn weigh on the risks. Though the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations are on the spike and few more drug announcements, latest from Novavax, keep the markets hopeful.
The China tensions are again on the table as Beijing warns Vietnam of a war if it keeps searching for independence. On the other hand, surprisingly, US Treasury’s signal to delay the ban on American investments for Chinese firms with alleged military ties seems to favor the mood.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures mark 0.20% intraday loss while stocks in Japan and Australia trade mixed by press time.
Given the recently flashed market-negative signals from the US, via Fed and GDP, the gold traders are likely to remain depressed unless hearing a major positive from the American Congress, relating to President Joe Biden’s stimulus.
Technical analysis
An upward sloping trend line from January 18, currently around $1,840 guards the quote’s immediate downside while 21-day SMA near $1,867 guards immediate advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1843.91
|Today Daily Change
|1.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1842.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1867.79
|Daily SMA50
|1857.01
|Daily SMA100
|1879.11
|Daily SMA200
|1850.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1864.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1852.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1845.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1799.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1876.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar
AUD/USD extends the drop towards 0.7650 amid US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news. The risk-off market profile has knocked-off the S&P 500 futures, lifting the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68. Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears. Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high. The altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.