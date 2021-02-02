Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD licks its wounds around $1,850 as dust settles over market frenzy

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold bounces off intraday low, prints heaviest losses in a week.
  • US dollar regains upside momentum even as risks recover on stimulus hopes, Sino-American news.
  • Retail rush fades amid regulations, lack of interest.
  • A light calendar can keep traders at bay but social mediate chatters, equity moves should be closely observed.

Gold sellers catch a breather around $1,854, down 0.24% intraday, while marking the biggest loss since January 27 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal seems to bear the burden of the US dollar’s latest recovery moves amid risk-on mood. Also receding market interest in the earlier retail rush to equities and silver favor the gold sellers.

The US dollar index (DXY) extends corrective pullback from 90.83 to currently around 90.93 while trimming losses to 0.10% by press time. The greenback’s upside momentum could be traced to the increased chatters over the US stimulus package as American President Joe Biden praises talks with Republican Senators over the bipartisan relief package.

Also favoring the mood could be China’s readiness to re-establish diplomatic ties with the US as well as receding coronavirus pressure and vaccine optimism.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.50% gains while stocks in Asia-Pacific are also mildly bid. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields look for fresh clues around 1.08% after the previous day’s downbeat performance.

Earlier in the day, CME’s additional margin on silver trading and chatters over Gamestop’s latest weakness favored risks. However, a lack of momentum and the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of Friday’s US NFP, coupled with on-going US aid package negotiations, seems to have superseded the catalysts.

Moving on, a light calendar may keep disappointing market players but qualitative factors shouldn’t be ignored.

Technical analysis

Although an ascending trend line from January 18 restricts gold’s short-term downside around $1,845, bulls are less likely to be convinced unless witnessing a clear break of 100-day SMA near $1,876.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1854.84
Today Daily Change -4.12
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 1858.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1860.72
Daily SMA50 1856.84
Daily SMA100 1877.15
Daily SMA200 1851.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1871.9
Previous Daily Low 1847.54
Previous Weekly High 1875.7
Previous Weekly Low 1831.36
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1862.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1856.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 1847.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 1835.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1822.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 1871.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 1883.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 1895.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

